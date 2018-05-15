Critical Analysis: China Life Insurance (LFC) & Its Rivals

China Life Insurance (NYSE: LFC) is one of 38 public companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare China Life Insurance to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get China Life Insurance alerts:

This table compares China Life Insurance and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Life Insurance 6.26% 12.32% 1.38% China Life Insurance Competitors 4.05% 4.29% 0.83%

China Life Insurance has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Life Insurance’s peers have a beta of 1.06, suggesting that their average stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Life Insurance and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio China Life Insurance $105.48 billion $4.77 billion 15.48 China Life Insurance Competitors $22.05 billion $1.25 billion 15.69

China Life Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. China Life Insurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of China Life Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for China Life Insurance and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Life Insurance 2 1 7 0 2.50 China Life Insurance Competitors 328 1164 1540 83 2.44

China Life Insurance presently has a consensus target price of $13.85, suggesting a potential downside of 3.82%. As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 10.11%. Given China Life Insurance’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe China Life Insurance has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

China Life Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. China Life Insurance pays out 15.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Life insurance” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 29.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

China Life Insurance beats its peers on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Business. It offers individual and group life, annuity, accident, and health insurance products, as well as provides pension products. The company is also involved in reinsurance business; the asset management, fund management, and health management activities; retirement properties investment; and provision of financial services. It sells its products through agents, direct sales representatives, and dedicated and non-dedicated agencies. The company was founded in 1949 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. China Life Insurance Company Limited is a subsidiary of China Life Insurance (Group) Company Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.