Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Has $2.82 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,636.6% in the 1st quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $47.46 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $47.45 and a 52-week high of $47.77.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

