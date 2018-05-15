Cracker Barrel (CBRL) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel (NASDAQ:CBRL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

CBRL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cracker Barrel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cracker Barrel in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks set a $152.00 price objective on Cracker Barrel and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Cracker Barrel from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Cracker Barrel currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $162.50.

Get Cracker Barrel alerts:

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $157.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cracker Barrel has a 52-week low of $155.50 and a 52-week high of $160.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.62.

Cracker Barrel (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.31. Cracker Barrel had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $787.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Cracker Barrel will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Cracker Barrel’s payout ratio is 57.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Darrell & King LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel during the first quarter valued at about $30,679,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Cracker Barrel by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 307,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,675,000 after purchasing an additional 137,400 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel during the first quarter valued at about $16,807,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cracker Barrel by 20.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,416,000 after purchasing an additional 74,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cracker Barrel by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,386,222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $379,885,000 after purchasing an additional 59,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The company's gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparels, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as candies, preserves, pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, and other food items.

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.