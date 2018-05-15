Cowen Initiates Coverage on Lam Research (LRCX)

Analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase boosted their target price on Lam Research from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lam Research from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.71.

Shares of LRCX opened at $204.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $203.21 and a 12-month high of $209.88.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 6th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Martin B. Anstice sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick J. Lord sold 6,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.65, for a total value of $1,202,179.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,148 shares of company stock worth $16,952,340 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAMG Solamere Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 2.5% in the first quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 15,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter worth $366,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Lam Research by 1.5% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 62,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,672,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Lam Research by 204.5% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 118.3% in the first quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,413,000 after purchasing an additional 38,444 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers thin film deposition products, including SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; ALTUS systems to deposit conformal atomic layer films for tungsten metallization applications; VECTOR plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (CVD) and atomic layer deposition systems to deposit oxides, nitrides, and carbides for hardmasks, multiple patterning films, anti-reflective layers, multi-layer stack films, and diffusion barriers; and Striker atomic layer deposition systems that deliver conformal dielectric films for spacer-based patterning and liner applications in various advanced memory and logic structures.

