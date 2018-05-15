Cowen Initiates Coverage on Applied Materials (AMAT)

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $60.00 price target on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AMAT. BidaskClub raised Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Applied Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.24.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $55.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $55.24 and a 1-year high of $56.94.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.17% and a net margin of 18.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 24th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 12.31%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $922,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,731,161.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Risk Paradigm Group LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 368.3% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 957.8% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

