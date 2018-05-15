Countrywide (CWD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Countrywide (LON:CWD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 91.83 ($1.25).

CWD has been the subject of several research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 75 ($1.02) price objective (down previously from GBX 115 ($1.56)) on shares of Countrywide in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Countrywide to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.29) price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Group reduced their price objective on shares of Countrywide from GBX 125 ($1.70) to GBX 85 ($1.15) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Countrywide from GBX 111 ($1.51) to GBX 77 ($1.04) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.49) price objective on shares of Countrywide in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

In other news, insider Himanshu Raja bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.19) per share, for a total transaction of £88,000 ($119,370.59).

Countrywide opened at GBX 114.20 ($1.55) on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Countrywide has a twelve month low of GBX 66.64 ($0.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 189.25 ($2.57).

Countrywide (LON:CWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported GBX 8.40 ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 12.50 ($0.17) by GBX (4.10) (($0.06)). The firm had revenue of £661.05 million for the quarter.

Countrywide plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential estate agency and property services in the United Kingdom. It operates through UK Sales and Lettings, London Sales and Lettings, Financial Services, and Business to Business (B2B) segments. The company offers surveying services, including valuation panel management services, residential valuations, and surveys for mortgage lenders; provides leasehold, commercial, relocation, and residential property management services; and sells residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural properties, as well as land through public auction.

