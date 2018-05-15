Cortex (CTXC) Market Cap Achieves $242.27 Million

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 16.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. One Cortex token can currently be purchased for about $1.62 or 0.00018517 BTC on exchanges including CoinEx, CoinTiger, Huobi and CoinBene. In the last week, Cortex has traded down 14% against the dollar. Cortex has a market cap of $242.27 million and approximately $59.37 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008549 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004196 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00022359 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000835 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.49 or 0.00772739 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00058840 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011453 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00149648 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00091493 BTC.

Cortex Profile

Cortex’s launch date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,792,458 tokens. The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/@CTXCBlockchain . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Cortex

Cortex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, OTCBTC, CoinTiger, CoinBene, OKEx, DDEX and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

