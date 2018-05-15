Corning Inc. (GLW) Stake Decreased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its stake in shares of Corning Inc. (NYSE:GLW) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,866 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Corning by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 145,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 67,100 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Corning by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,643,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,591,000 after purchasing an additional 68,342 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Corning by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,076,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,424,000 after purchasing an additional 136,107 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Corning by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,386,662 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $140,330,000 after purchasing an additional 111,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firsthand Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 1,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $29,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John A. Canning, Jr. acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.60 per share, for a total transaction of $888,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GLW stock opened at $28.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.35. Corning Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.98 and a 1 year high of $28.27.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Corning Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 2nd. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.86%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLW. ValuEngine cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Guggenheim set a $35.00 price objective on Corning and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase began coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Corning from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.14.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences.

