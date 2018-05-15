Corium International (CORI) Given a $14.00 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

Corium International (NASDAQ:CORI) has been given a $14.00 price target by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 54.53% from the company’s current price.
CORI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corium International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Corium International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Corium International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Corium International in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.
CORI stock opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The company has a market capitalization of $331.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.61. Corium International has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $9.13.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CORI. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corium International by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 15,909 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Corium International in the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Corium International by 377.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Corium International by 280.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 32,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corium International by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,679,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,143,000 after buying an additional 497,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.
Corium International Company Profile
Corium International, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of specialty pharmaceutical products in transdermal and transmucosal delivery systems. It offers Clonidine Transdermal Delivery System (TDS), a treatment for hypertension; Fentanyl TDS, a treatment for the management of chronic pain, including cancer-related pain; and Crest Whitestrips for teeth whitening.
