Corium International (CORI) Given a $14.00 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

Corium International (NASDAQ:CORI) has been given a $14.00 price target by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 54.53% from the company’s current price.

CORI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corium International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Corium International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Corium International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Corium International in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

CORI stock opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The company has a market capitalization of $331.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.61. Corium International has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $9.13.

Corium International (NASDAQ:CORI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). Corium International had a negative return on equity of 403.15% and a negative net margin of 148.07%. equities research analysts predict that Corium International will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CORI. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corium International by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 15,909 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Corium International in the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Corium International by 377.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Corium International by 280.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 32,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corium International by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,679,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,143,000 after buying an additional 497,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Corium International Company Profile

Corium International, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of specialty pharmaceutical products in transdermal and transmucosal delivery systems. It offers Clonidine Transdermal Delivery System (TDS), a treatment for hypertension; Fentanyl TDS, a treatment for the management of chronic pain, including cancer-related pain; and Crest Whitestrips for teeth whitening.

