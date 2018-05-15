CoreCivic (CXW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “CoreCivic, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which provides correctional, detention and residential reentry facilities. It designs, constructs, owns, manages and renovates jails, prisons, government agencies and inmate transportation companies. CoreCivic, Inc., formerly known as Corrections Corporation of America, is based in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CXW. ValuEngine downgraded CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on CoreCivic from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreCivic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

Shares of CoreCivic traded down $0.18, hitting $20.51, on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 739,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,230. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. CoreCivic has a 1 year low of $20.34 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $440.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.88 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 9.41%. research analysts anticipate that CoreCivic will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other CoreCivic news, Director Mark A. Emkes bought 5,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.17 per share, with a total value of $105,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,850.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,800,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,820,000 after acquiring an additional 33,668 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 25.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,756,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,806,000 after acquiring an additional 555,458 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 29.6% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,881,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,735,000 after acquiring an additional 429,939 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,763,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,683,000 after acquiring an additional 337,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,755,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,504,000 after acquiring an additional 76,114 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CoreCivic

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, government real estate solutions, and a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis.

