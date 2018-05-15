Copel (ELP) Hits New 1-Year High and Low at $6.38

Copel (NYSE:ELP) hit a new 52-week high and low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.38 and last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 30390 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ELP shares. ValuEngine downgraded Copel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Copel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Copel (NYSE:ELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. Copel had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 7.47%.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be given a $0.023 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in Copel by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 4,461,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,041,000 after purchasing an additional 566,339 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Copel in the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Copel by 176.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 292,610 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Copel by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 253,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 69,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC increased its position in Copel by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 18 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,025.7 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,522 kilometers of transmission lines and 195,458.5 kilometers of distribution lines.

