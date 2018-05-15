Copart (CPRT) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CPRT. BidaskClub raised Copart from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Copart in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.13.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart stock opened at $55.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. Copart has a one year low of $55.09 and a one year high of $55.55.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $459.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.11 million. Copart had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Copart will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 13,333 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $676,516.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,116.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $78,758,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $38,843,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 814.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 860,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,165,000 after purchasing an additional 766,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Copart by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,080,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $869,932,000 after purchasing an additional 760,714 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 8.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,778,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,066,000 after purchasing an additional 689,731 shares during the period. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.