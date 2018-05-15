Copart (CPRT) Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 69.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 355,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,230 shares during the quarter. Copart accounts for about 1.7% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $18,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Copart by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 13,263 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 14,202 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $630,000. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Copart opened at $55.61 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Copart has a 52-week low of $55.09 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Copart had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $459.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Copart will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Copart in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Copart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 13,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $676,516.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $169,116.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners.

