Contura Energy (CNTE) vs. Arch Coal (ARCH) Critical Survey

Contura Energy (OTCMKTS: CNTE) and Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Arch Coal pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Contura Energy does not pay a dividend. Arch Coal pays out 14.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Contura Energy has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arch Coal has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Contura Energy and Arch Coal’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Contura Energy $1.65 billion 0.43 $154.52 million $9.58 6.84 Arch Coal $2.32 billion 0.69 $238.45 million $11.36 6.84

Arch Coal has higher revenue and earnings than Contura Energy. Arch Coal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Contura Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Contura Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.9% of Arch Coal shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Arch Coal shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Contura Energy and Arch Coal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Contura Energy 8.15% 196.93% 10.51% Arch Coal 10.73% 39.10% 13.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Contura Energy and Arch Coal, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Contura Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00 Arch Coal 0 2 7 0 2.78

Contura Energy currently has a consensus target price of $86.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.30%. Arch Coal has a consensus target price of $102.38, indicating a potential upside of 31.82%. Given Arch Coal’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arch Coal is more favorable than Contura Energy.

Summary

Arch Coal beats Contura Energy on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Contura Energy

Contura Energy, Inc. extracts, processes, and markets steam and metallurgical coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers the United States. The company operates in four segments: Central Appalachia Operations, Northern Appalachia Operations, Powder River Basin Operations, and Trading and Logistics. It operates ground and surface coal mining complexes in Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming. The company provides coal trading and terminal services. Contura Energy, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, Tennessee.

About Arch Coal

Arch Coal, Inc. produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 9 active mines located in Wyoming, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Colorado, and Illinois. It also owned or controlled, primarily through long-term leases, approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,108 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,160 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 98,488 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 267,857 acres of coal land in Illinois; 34,446 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 20,165 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas. The company sells its products to utility, industrial, and steel producers in the United States and internationally. Arch Coal, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

