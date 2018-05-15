Contura Energy (CNTE) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Contura Energy (OTCMKTS:CNTE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNTE. B. Riley upped their price target on Contura Energy from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Contura Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Clarkson Capital upgraded Contura Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.00.

Shares of Contura Energy opened at $65.50 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.53 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.28. Contura Energy has a 52-week low of $54.00 and a 52-week high of $78.00.

Contura Energy (OTCMKTS:CNTE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The energy company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.09). Contura Energy had a return on equity of 196.93% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $352.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.00 million. equities analysts expect that Contura Energy will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets steam and metallurgical coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers the United States. The company operates in four segments: Central Appalachia Operations, Northern Appalachia Operations, Powder River Basin Operations, and Trading and Logistics.

