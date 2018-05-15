Contrasting Worthington Industries (WOR) and SSAB Svenskt Stal (SSAAY)

Worthington Industries (NYSE: WOR) and SSAB Svenskt Stal (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Worthington Industries and SSAB Svenskt Stal’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Worthington Industries $3.01 billion 0.92 $204.51 million $3.22 14.01 SSAB Svenskt Stal $7.74 billion 0.72 $269.20 million $0.13 20.77

SSAB Svenskt Stal has higher revenue and earnings than Worthington Industries. Worthington Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SSAB Svenskt Stal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Worthington Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. SSAB Svenskt Stal pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Worthington Industries pays out 26.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SSAB Svenskt Stal pays out 30.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Worthington Industries has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Worthington Industries is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.8% of Worthington Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 31.3% of Worthington Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Worthington Industries has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SSAB Svenskt Stal has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Worthington Industries and SSAB Svenskt Stal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worthington Industries 6.47% 17.05% 7.19% SSAB Svenskt Stal 3.60% 4.58% 2.75%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Worthington Industries and SSAB Svenskt Stal, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Worthington Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00 SSAB Svenskt Stal 0 0 0 0 N/A

Worthington Industries presently has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.24%. Given Worthington Industries’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Worthington Industries is more favorable than SSAB Svenskt Stal.

Summary

Worthington Industries beats SSAB Svenskt Stal on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc., a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, and office furniture and equipment markets. It also toll processes steel for steel mills, large end-users, service centers, and other processors; and designs and manufactures reusable custom steel platforms, racks, and pallets for supporting, protecting, and handling products in the shipping process. The Pressure Cylinders segment manufactures and sells filled and unfilled pressure cylinders, tanks, hand torches, oil and gas equipment, and various accessories and related products for a range of end-use market applications, including industrial products, consumer products, alternative fuels, oil and gas equipment, and cryogenics. The Engineered Cabs segment designs and manufactures custom-engineered open and enclosed cabs, as well as operator stations and custom fabrications for heavy mobile equipment used in agricultural, construction, forestry, military, and mining industries; and machined structural components, complex and painted weldments, and engine doors. Worthington Industries, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About SSAB Svenskt Stal

SSAB AB produces and sells steel products in Sweden and internationally. It operates in five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The company offers wear steels for maximum payload and service life; structural steel; prehardened tool steel; and protection plates. It also provides products include quenched and tempered plates, heavy plates, and various strip products, as well as tubes and sections, and infra products. In addition, the company offers hot- and cold-rolled, and heavy plate coils, as well as metal-coated and pre-painted products; beams, merchant bars, hollow sections, and rebars; and aluminum and copper stainless steel and non-ferrous metals. Further, it provides steel roofs, rainwater systems, and accessories; building components, such as sandwich panels, load-bearing sheets, and façade claddings; frame solutions; and design and installation services. Additionally, the company provides value added services and aftermarket services. SSAB AB markets its steel products primarily under the Hardox, Strenx, Docol, GreenCoat, Armox, and Toolox brands. It also exports its products. The company offers its products to heavy transport, construction, material handling, agriculture and forest machinery, automotive, energy, infrastructure, engineering, manufacturing, and mining industry customers. SSAB AB was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

