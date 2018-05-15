Contrasting Qiagen (QGEN) & Its Peers

Qiagen (NYSE: QGEN) is one of 90 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Qiagen to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Qiagen and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Qiagen $1.42 billion $40.39 million 27.57 Qiagen Competitors $1.05 billion $96.36 million -1.34

Qiagen has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Qiagen is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.4% of Qiagen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Qiagen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Qiagen and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qiagen 3.79% 11.91% 6.13% Qiagen Competitors -6,344.48% -61.32% -24.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Qiagen and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qiagen 0 2 3 0 2.60 Qiagen Competitors 492 1747 4626 160 2.63

Qiagen currently has a consensus target price of $38.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.94%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 19.42%. Given Qiagen’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Qiagen has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Qiagen has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qiagen’s competitors have a beta of 1.59, meaning that their average share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Qiagen competitors beat Qiagen on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions. It also provides Ingenuity Variant Analysis, a cloud-based platform that interprets data from next-generation sequencing (NGS) analysis; QIAGEN Clinical Insight, an evidence-based decision support solution; CLC Genomics Workbench for the analysis and visualization of data from various NGS platforms; and GeneGlobe, a Web-based portal that enables researchers to search and select gene-and pathway-specific solutions from pre-designed and custom PCR assay kits, NGS assay panels, and other products. In addition, the company offers instrumentation systems for laboratories. Its automation platforms include QIAsymphony, a modular system; GeneReader NGS System, a sample to insight NGS solution for laboratories to deliver actionable results; QIAcube robotic workstations, which provides versatile solutions for automated sample processing; QIAxcel for nucleic acid separation; QIAgility, a benchtop instrument for PCR setup; and ESEQuant instruments that enable optical measurement for point of need molecular testing in physician practices, emergency rooms, remote areas, and other applications. It serves molecular diagnostics, applied testing, pharma, and academia customers. QIAGEN N.V. has a collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb to develop gene expression profiles for immuno-oncology therapies. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

