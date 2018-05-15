Contrasting Baker Hughes, a GE (BHGE) & The Competition

Baker Hughes, a GE (NYSE: BHGE) is one of 14 public companies in the “Oil & gas field machinery” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Baker Hughes, a GE to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.5% of Baker Hughes, a GE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of shares of all “Oil & gas field machinery” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Baker Hughes, a GE shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of shares of all “Oil & gas field machinery” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Baker Hughes, a GE has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baker Hughes, a GE’s rivals have a beta of 0.94, indicating that their average stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Baker Hughes, a GE pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Baker Hughes, a GE pays out 101.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Oil & gas field machinery” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.1% and pay out 89.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Baker Hughes, a GE and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Baker Hughes, a GE $17.26 billion $36.00 million 68.94 Baker Hughes, a GE Competitors $3.65 billion -$224.01 million 16.48

Baker Hughes, a GE has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Baker Hughes, a GE is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Baker Hughes, a GE and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baker Hughes, a GE -1.28% 0.25% 0.17% Baker Hughes, a GE Competitors -6.75% -24.59% -0.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Baker Hughes, a GE and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baker Hughes, a GE 0 14 10 0 2.42 Baker Hughes, a GE Competitors 147 901 879 20 2.40

Baker Hughes, a GE currently has a consensus target price of $37.02, indicating a potential upside of 3.27%. As a group, “Oil & gas field machinery” companies have a potential downside of 3.55%. Given Baker Hughes, a GE’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Baker Hughes, a GE is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Baker Hughes, a GE beats its rivals on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About Baker Hughes, a GE

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies for onshore and offshore operations. Its Oilfield Equipment segment designs and manufactures onshore and offshore drilling and production systems; equipment for floating production platforms; deepwater drilling equipment; subsea production systems; and flexible pipe products for operating environments. It also provides installation and decommissioning solutions; various services and solutions related to onshore and offshore drilling activities; and services for installation, technical support, and well access to oil and gas field developers, and drilling and oil companies. Its Turbomachinery & Process Solutions segment designs, manufactures, maintains, and upgrades rotating equipment; offers drivers, driven equipment, and flow control systems, as well as turnkey solutions, such as power generation modules, waste heat/energy recovery, energy storage, modularized small and large liquefaction plants, carbon capture, and storage/use facilities solutions; and provides system upgrades and conversion solutions. This segment serves upstream, midstream, downstream, onshore and offshore, industrial, engineering, procurement, and construction companies. Its Digital Solutions segment provides operating technologies; condition monitoring, inspection technologies, measurement, sensing, and pipeline solutions; and software solutions. It serves through direct and indirect channels. The company is based in Houston, Texas. Baker Hughes, a GE company is a subsidiary of General Electric Company.

