Constellium (CSTM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,597,520 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 1,300,785 shares.The stock last traded at $11.75 and had previously closed at $11.35.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSTM. ValuEngine raised shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Constellium from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cowen set a $20.00 price target on shares of Constellium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Constellium from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -36.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Constellium will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Constellium by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 727,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its position in Constellium by 3.3% during the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 165,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P grew its position in Constellium by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 449,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Constellium by 24.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 9,192 shares during the period. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellium during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

