ConocoPhillips (COP) Reaches New 1-Year High and Low at $70.27

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) shares hit a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $70.27 and last traded at $70.24, with a volume of 2787186 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.59.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $70.00 price target on ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, April 9th. Cowen set a $70.00 target price on ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $81.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The energy producer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a positive return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 14th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 190.00%.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy producer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.96, for a total value of $1,474,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,732.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total value of $243,583.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 252,289 shares of company stock valued at $16,975,668. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,943,419 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $709,009,000 after buying an additional 192,419 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,213,737 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $486,992,000 after purchasing an additional 29,133 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,473,796 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $383,832,000 after purchasing an additional 60,121 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,665,128 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $310,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,618 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,927,160 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $270,452,000 after purchasing an additional 34,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

