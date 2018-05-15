Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $366,000 Stake in Air Products & Chemicals (APD)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) by 52.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on APD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.41.

Air Products & Chemicals opened at $166.76 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Air Products & Chemicals has a 1 year low of $165.69 and a 1 year high of $167.88.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, electronics and performance materials, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including metals, glass, chemical processing, electronics, energy production and refining, food processing, metallurgical, medical, and general manufacturing.

