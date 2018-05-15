Condor Hospitality Trust (CDOR) Given a $12.00 Price Target at B. Riley

B. Riley set a $12.00 price target on Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Condor Hospitality Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Condor Hospitality Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Get Condor Hospitality Trust alerts:

Shares of CDOR opened at $10.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.04. Condor Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $11.19.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Condor Hospitality Trust had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 43.55%. The business had revenue of $15.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDOR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its position in Condor Hospitality Trust by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 266,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 36,635 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Condor Hospitality Trust by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Condor Hospitality Trust by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 14,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Condor Hospitality Trust by 15.6% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 100,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 13,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

About Condor Hospitality Trust

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (?MSAs?) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

Receive News & Ratings for Condor Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.