Concho Resources (CXO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Concho Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.31. Concho Resources posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 82.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concho Resources will report full year earnings of $4.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $5.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $8.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Concho Resources.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.60 million. Concho Resources had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CXO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Group set a $190.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $195.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp set a $165.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. Finally, UBS started coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.41.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Concho Resources by 325.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 910 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Concho Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Concho Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Concho Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Concho Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources traded down $0.90, reaching $149.65, on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 3,128,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,866. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 71.60 and a beta of 0.99. Concho Resources has a 52 week low of $148.39 and a 52 week high of $150.67.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent.

