Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (CPSI) Insider John B. Douglas, Jr. Sells 3,478 Shares of Stock

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) insider John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 3,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $110,843.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,160,838.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Computer Programs and Systems opened at $31.65 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $31.70. The firm has a market cap of $448.64 million, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Computer Programs and Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.77% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Computer Programs and Systems’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 16th. Computer Programs and Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 30.08%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CPSI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPSI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 4,285.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 305,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 298,378 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 198.3% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after buying an additional 100,037 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $1,691,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,512,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,168,000 after buying an additional 54,534 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the first quarter valued at $1,570,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as helps to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

