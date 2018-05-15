Compass Group (CMPGY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Compass Group PLC provides food and support services to its customers globally through its subsidiaries. The Company serves customers in offices and factories; schools and universities; hospitals and senior living communities; major sports and cultural venues; and remote mining camps and offshore platforms. Its food service segment offers services in the form of free flow restaurants, formal dining restaurants, grab and go deli and café outlets and vending. Support services provided by Compass Group PLC include cleaning, building operations and maintenance, logistics and transport, outdoor, project management and security services. The sectors catered by Campus include business and industry; healthcare and senior citizens; education; sports and leisure and defense, offshore and remote. Compass Group PLC is headquartered in Chertsey, United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Group upgraded Compass Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Compass Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of Compass Group opened at $20.98 on Monday, according to Marketbeat . Compass Group has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and seniors; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

