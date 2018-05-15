Comparing Victory Capital (VCTR) and Its Peers

Victory Capital (NASDAQ: VCTR) is one of 52 public companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Victory Capital to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Victory Capital and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Victory Capital 0 3 6 0 2.67 Victory Capital Competitors 346 1771 2178 117 2.47

Victory Capital currently has a consensus price target of $15.31, suggesting a potential upside of 47.24%. As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential upside of 10.88%. Given Victory Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Victory Capital is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Victory Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Victory Capital and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victory Capital N/A N/A N/A Victory Capital Competitors 12.35% 21.06% 10.33%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Victory Capital and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Victory Capital $409.63 million $25.82 million 8.32 Victory Capital Competitors $2.42 billion $281.54 million 14.74

Victory Capital’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Victory Capital. Victory Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Victory Capital rivals beat Victory Capital on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. As of September 30, 2017, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 70 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Brooklyn, Ohio.

