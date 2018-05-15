Comparing Medpace (MEDP) & National Research (NRCIB)

National Research (NASDAQ: NRCIB) and Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Get National Research alerts:

National Research has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medpace has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

National Research pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Medpace does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares National Research and Medpace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Research 19.52% 27.45% 19.09% Medpace 10.37% 12.50% 7.08%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares National Research and Medpace’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Research $117.56 million 11.05 $22.94 million N/A N/A Medpace $436.15 million 3.44 $39.12 million $1.52 27.84

Medpace has higher revenue and earnings than National Research.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for National Research and Medpace, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Research 0 0 0 0 N/A Medpace 0 7 1 0 2.13

Medpace has a consensus price target of $37.40, suggesting a potential downside of 11.60%. Given Medpace’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Medpace is more favorable than National Research.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.5% of National Research shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.5% of Medpace shares are held by institutional investors. 39.1% of National Research shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.5% of Medpace shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

National Research beats Medpace on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Research

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provide actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement. The company offers market insights solutions that allow the tracking of awareness, perception, and consistency of healthcare brands; assessment of competitive differentiators; and enhanced segmentation tools to evaluate needs, wants, and behaviors of communities through real-time competitive assessments and enhanced segmentation tools. It also provides experience solutions, such as patient and resident experience, workforce engagement, health risk assessments, transitions, and improvement tools. The company offers transitions solutions, which enable organizations to identify and manage high-risk patients to reduce readmissions, increase patient satisfaction and support safe care transitions; and risk assessment solutions that enable clients to segment populations and manage care for those who are most at risk, engage individuals, enhance preventative care, and manage wellness programs. It provides transparency solutions that allow healthcare organizations to share picture of their organization and ensure content informs in consumer decision-making; and governance solutions for not-for-profit hospital and health system boards of directors, executives, and physician leadership. The company serves integrated health systems and post-acute providers, such as home health, long term care, hospice, and payer organizations. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc., a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas. Its clinical development services include medical affairs, clinical trial management, feasibility and start-up study, clinical monitoring, global regulatory affairs, medical writing, biometrics, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, and quality assurance. Medpace Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.