Comparing Dollar Tree (DLTR) & Costco (COST)

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR) and Costco (NASDAQ:COST) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Dollar Tree has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Costco has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Costco pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Dollar Tree does not pay a dividend. Costco pays out 39.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Costco has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Dollar Tree and Costco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dollar Tree 7.71% 18.68% 7.28% Costco 2.18% 24.74% 7.37%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dollar Tree and Costco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dollar Tree $22.25 billion 1.01 $1.71 billion $4.86 19.52 Costco $129.03 billion 0.67 $2.68 billion $5.82 33.66

Costco has higher revenue and earnings than Dollar Tree. Dollar Tree is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Costco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Dollar Tree and Costco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dollar Tree 0 7 19 1 2.78 Costco 0 6 21 0 2.78

Dollar Tree presently has a consensus target price of $109.57, suggesting a potential upside of 15.51%. Costco has a consensus target price of $192.52, suggesting a potential downside of 1.72%. Given Dollar Tree’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dollar Tree is more favorable than Costco.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.3% of Dollar Tree shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.0% of Costco shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Dollar Tree shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Costco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Costco beats Dollar Tree on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc. operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise. This segment operates 6,650 stores under the Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, as well as 11 distribution centers in the United States and 2 in Canada, and a store support center in Chesapeake, Virginia. The Family Dollar segment operates general merchandise discount retail stores that offer consumable merchandise, which comprise food, tobacco, health and beauty aids, household chemicals, paper products, hardware and automotive supplies, diapers, batteries, and pet food and supplies; and home products, including housewares, home décor, and giftware, as well as domestics, such as comforters, sheets, and towels. It also provides apparel and accessories merchandise comprising clothing, fashion accessories, and shoes; and seasonal and electronics merchandise, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise, as well as personal electronics that comprise pre-paid cellular phones and services, stationery and school supplies, and toys. This segment operates 8,185 stores under the Family Dollar brand, 11 distribution centers, and a store support center in Matthews, North Carolina. Dollar Tree, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia.

Costco Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances. It also operates gas stations, pharmacies, optical dispensing centers, food courts, and hearing-aid centers; and engages in the travel business. In addition, the company provides gold star individual and business membership services. As of September 3, 2017, it operated 741 membership warehouses, including 514 warehouses in the United States, Washington, District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico, 97 in Canada, 37 in Mexico, 28 in the United Kingdom, 26 in Japan, 13 in Korea, 13 in Taiwan, 9 in Australia, 2 in Spain, 1 in Iceland, and 1 in France. Further, the company sells its products through online. The company was formerly known as Costco Companies, Inc. Costco Wholesale Corporation was founded in 1976 and is based in Issaquah, Washington.

