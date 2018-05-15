Comparing Copart (CPRT) & The Competition

Copart (NASDAQ: CPRT) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Copart to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Copart alerts:

81.4% of Copart shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Copart shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Copart and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Copart $1.45 billion $394.22 million 42.80 Copart Competitors $8.01 billion $220.23 million 12.69

Copart’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Copart. Copart is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Copart and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Copart 0 5 6 0 2.55 Copart Competitors 119 635 687 30 2.43

Copart currently has a consensus target price of $49.43, indicating a potential downside of 10.47%. As a group, “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies have a potential upside of 16.54%. Given Copart’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Copart has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Copart has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Copart’s peers have a beta of 10.08, suggesting that their average share price is 908% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Copart and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Copart 20.95% 30.94% 17.89% Copart Competitors 3.56% 23.12% 4.09%

Summary

Copart beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc. provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners. The company's services include online seller access, salvage estimation, estimating, end-of-life vehicle processing, virtual insured exchange, transportation, vehicle inspection stations, on-demand reporting, motor vehicle regulatory agency processing, flexible vehicle processing programs, buy it now, member network, sales process, and dealer services. Its services also comprise services to sell vehicles through CashForCars.com; and U-Pull-It service that allows buyer to remove valuable parts, and sell the remaining parts and car body. The company sells its products principally to licensed vehicle dismantlers, rebuilders, repair licensees, used vehicle dealers, and exporters, as well as to the general public. It operates in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Germany, Brazil, the Republic of Ireland, Spain, and India. Copart, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.