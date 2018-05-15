Comparing Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI) & Autoliv (ALV)

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ: CVGI) and Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Commercial Vehicle Group has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autoliv has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

76.5% of Commercial Vehicle Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.2% of Autoliv shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Commercial Vehicle Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Autoliv shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Commercial Vehicle Group and Autoliv’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commercial Vehicle Group $755.23 million 0.34 -$1.70 million $0.44 19.07 Autoliv $10.38 billion 1.20 $427.10 million $6.58 21.79

Autoliv has higher revenue and earnings than Commercial Vehicle Group. Commercial Vehicle Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autoliv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Autoliv pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Commercial Vehicle Group does not pay a dividend. Autoliv pays out 36.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Autoliv has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Commercial Vehicle Group and Autoliv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commercial Vehicle Group 0.94% 26.82% 5.31% Autoliv 3.87% 13.63% 6.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Commercial Vehicle Group and Autoliv, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commercial Vehicle Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Autoliv 4 10 9 0 2.22

Autoliv has a consensus price target of $134.60, suggesting a potential downside of 6.12%. Given Autoliv’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Autoliv is more favorable than Commercial Vehicle Group.

Summary

Autoliv beats Commercial Vehicle Group on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, the Global Truck and Bus, and the Global Construction and Agriculture. The Global Truck and Bus segment provides seats and seating systems, such as mechanical and air suspension, static, bus, and military seats, as well as seats for medium-and heavy-duty trucks (MD/HD trucks); and aftermarket seats and components. It also offers trim systems and components for the interior cabs of commercial vehicles, including vinyl or cloth-covered appliqués, armrests, map pocket compartments, carpets, and sound-reducing insulations; instrument panels; headliners/wall panels; storage systems; floor covering systems; sleeper bunks; grab handles and armrests; privacy curtains; and plastics decorating and finishing products, as well as exterior components for commercial recreational and specialty vehicles. In addition, this segment provides cab structures, sleeper boxes, body panels, structural components, bumper fascias and fender liners; and mirrors, wipers, and controls. The Global Construction and Agriculture segment provides electronic wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets. The company supplies its products and systems for the commercial vehicle market comprising the MD/HD truck market; the medium-and heavy-construction vehicle market; and the military, bus, agriculture, specialty transportation, mining, industrial equipment, and off-road recreational markets. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Albany, Ohio.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Passive Safety and Electronics. It offers modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats. The company also provides restraint control electronics and crash sensors for deployment of airbags and seatbelt pretensioners; active safety sensors and software for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous driving solutions; and brake control systems. It primarily serves car manufacturers. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

