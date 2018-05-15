Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (SID) Shares Gap Down to $2.61

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.70, but opened at $2.61. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional shares last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 3094965 shares.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil. It operates through Steel, Mining, Logistics, Cement, and Energy segments. It offers steel products, such as coated sheets, galvanized steel, pre-painted steel, metal sheets, and flat and long steel products for automotive, civil construction, packaging, appliances, OEM, and distribution markets.
