Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (SID) Shares Gap Down to $2.61

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.70, but opened at $2.61. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional shares last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 3094965 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SID. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 168,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 37,967 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 360.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 119,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 93,882 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 15,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 545.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 113,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 96,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil. It operates through Steel, Mining, Logistics, Cement, and Energy segments. It offers steel products, such as coated sheets, galvanized steel, pre-painted steel, metal sheets, and flat and long steel products for automotive, civil construction, packaging, appliances, OEM, and distribution markets.

