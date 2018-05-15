Community Bank, N.A. (CBU) & Patriot National Bancorp (PNBK) Head to Head Review

Community Bank, N.A. (NYSE: CBU) and Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Community Bank, N.A. has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patriot National Bancorp has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Community Bank, N.A. and Patriot National Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Bank, N.A. $531.88 million 5.80 $150.71 million $2.79 21.70 Patriot National Bancorp $34.29 million 2.22 $4.14 million N/A N/A

Community Bank, N.A. has higher revenue and earnings than Patriot National Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Community Bank, N.A. and Patriot National Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Bank, N.A. 0 6 1 0 2.14 Patriot National Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Community Bank, N.A. presently has a consensus target price of $56.40, suggesting a potential downside of 6.84%. Patriot National Bancorp has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.08%. Given Patriot National Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Patriot National Bancorp is more favorable than Community Bank, N.A..

Dividends

Community Bank, N.A. pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Patriot National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Community Bank, N.A. pays out 48.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Community Bank, N.A. has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Community Bank, N.A. is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.5% of Community Bank, N.A. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Community Bank, N.A. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 78.6% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Community Bank, N.A. and Patriot National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Bank, N.A. 29.20% 9.49% 1.41% Patriot National Bancorp 9.48% 6.18% 0.50%

Summary

Community Bank, N.A. beats Patriot National Bancorp on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Bank, N.A.

Community Bank System, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides loans comprising consumer mortgages; general purpose commercial and industrial loans, and mortgages on commercial properties; installment loans that are originated through selected dealerships and are secured by automobiles, marine, and other recreational vehicles; personal installment loans and lines of credit for consumers; and home equity products. In addition, the company offers broker-dealer and investment advisory services; and asset management services to individuals, corporations, corporate pension and profit sharing plans, and foundations, as well as operates as a full-service insurance agency that offers personal and commercial property insurance, and other risk management products and services. Further, it offers contribution plan administration services, actuarial and benefits consulting services, and collective investment fund administration and institutional trust services, as well as employee benefit trust, retirement plan administration, VEBA/HRA, and health and welfare consulting services. Additionally, the company provides wealth management, higher educational planning, fiduciary, risk management, and personal financial planning services; and investment alternatives, including stocks, bonds, mutual funds, and advisory products, as well as transfer agency and master recordkeeping services. As of December 31, 2017, it had 225 branches in Upstate New York as well as Northeastern Pennsylvania, Vermont, and Western Massachusetts. Community Bank System, Inc. was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in DeWitt, New York.

About Patriot National Bancorp

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service. Its loan portfolio includes commercial, commercial real estate, commercial business, construction, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers automated clearing house transfers, lockbox, Internet banking, bill payment, remote deposit capture, debit cards, money orders, traveler's checks, and automatic teller machine services. It provides its products and services through its main office in Stamford; seven branch offices in Connecticut; and two branch offices in New York. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. Patriot National Bancorp Inc. is a subsidiary of PNBK Holdings LLC.

