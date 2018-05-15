Commerzbank Reiterates €54.00 Price Target for Salzgitter (SZG)

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) has been given a €54.00 ($64.29) target price by stock analysts at Commerzbank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SZG. UBS set a €42.00 ($50.00) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Goldman Sachs set a €49.50 ($58.93) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank set a €47.00 ($55.95) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase set a €42.00 ($50.00) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “sell” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Salzgitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €43.55 ($51.85).

Salzgitter stock opened at €47.78 ($56.88) on Tuesday. Salzgitter has a 52 week low of €29.74 ($35.40) and a 52 week high of €52.40 ($62.38).

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

