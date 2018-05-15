Commerzbank Analysts Give Carl Zeiss Meditec (AFX) a €42.00 Price Target

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) received a €42.00 ($50.00) price target from investment analysts at Commerzbank in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 25.99% from the stock’s current price.

AFX has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC set a €55.00 ($65.48) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($65.48) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($71.43) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €62.50 ($74.40) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($57.14) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €53.11 ($63.23).

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec opened at €56.75 ($67.56) on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 12-month low of €37.53 ($44.68) and a 12-month high of €55.25 ($65.77).

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

