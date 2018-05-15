Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $455,000 Holdings in Genpact (G)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI reduced its position in shares of Genpact (NYSE:G) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Genpact were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 31,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 4.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 64,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Genpact opened at $30.70 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.60. Genpact has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $31.22.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $689.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.71 million. Genpact had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Genpact will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 20.13%.

In other Genpact news, SVP Patrick Cogny sold 20,153 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $644,089.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,243.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Madden sold 4,270 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total transaction of $132,028.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on G shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Genpact from $39.00 to $37.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Genpact to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase dropped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.65.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; over-the counter services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

