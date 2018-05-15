Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 47,623,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,348,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,550 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,363,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $939,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,177 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,713,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,325,000 after purchasing an additional 332,883 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,346,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $516,553,000 after purchasing an additional 166,174 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,367,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,096,000 after purchasing an additional 50,561 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF opened at $71.90 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $71.81 and a 12 month high of $72.09.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

