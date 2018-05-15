Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Acquires 317 Shares of Mettler Toledo (MTD)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler Toledo (NYSE:MTD) by 71.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Mettler Toledo were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mettler Toledo by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Mettler Toledo by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 18,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler Toledo by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,847,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,144,617,000 after purchasing an additional 41,344 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Mettler Toledo by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Mettler Toledo by 171.4% during the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Investment Counsel now owns 1,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.26, for a total transaction of $1,563,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,561,271.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,468 shares of company stock valued at $13,694,489 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTD opened at $568.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Mettler Toledo has a twelve month low of $564.21 and a twelve month high of $571.23.

Mettler Toledo (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $660.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.87 million. Mettler Toledo had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 90.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Mettler Toledo will post 20.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Mettler Toledo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $685.00 to $692.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Mettler Toledo from $675.00 to $630.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Mettler Toledo from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mettler Toledo from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler Toledo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Mettler Toledo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $632.00.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; analytical instruments for use in life science; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries.

