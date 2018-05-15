Commerce Bank Buys 21,114 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Commerce Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 850,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,114 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $59,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 47,623,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,348,398,000 after buying an additional 1,380,550 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,363,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $939,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,177 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,713,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,325,000 after purchasing an additional 332,883 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,346,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $516,553,000 after purchasing an additional 166,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,367,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,096,000 after purchasing an additional 50,561 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA stock opened at $71.90 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.81 and a fifty-two week high of $72.09.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.