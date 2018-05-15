Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Hits New 12-Month High and Low at $65.77

Shares of Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) hit a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $65.77 and last traded at $65.58, with a volume of 27449 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.49.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.70.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.69.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $312.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.64 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.94%.

In related news, EVP Sara E. Foster sold 1,472 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $93,162.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,973.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel D. Callahan sold 1,057 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total value of $66,548.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,074. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,590,992 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 189.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.