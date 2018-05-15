Comerica Securities Inc. Invests $310,000 in Welltower (WELL) Stock

Comerica Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower (NYSE:WELL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Whitnell & Co. purchased a new position in Welltower during the first quarter worth $167,000. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the first quarter worth $205,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower during the first quarter worth $220,000. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower during the first quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Welltower news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.63 per share, with a total value of $32,178.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Whitelaw acquired 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.61 per share, with a total value of $99,821.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,243.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,387 shares of company stock valued at $182,116. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Welltower and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Welltower and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Welltower and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.77.

Shares of WELL opened at $55.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.18. Welltower has a 12-month low of $55.15 and a 12-month high of $55.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. analysts predict that Welltower will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 7th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.66%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:HCN), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

