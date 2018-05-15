Comerica Bank Reduces Position in Lincoln Financial Group (LNC)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE:LNC) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Lincoln Financial Group were worth $4,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Financial Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 24,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Financial Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 15,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Financial Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Financial Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 30,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Financial Group by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Financial Group in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln Financial Group from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Wells Fargo set a $76.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Financial Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln Financial Group to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.15.

Lincoln Financial Group opened at $68.08 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat . The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lincoln Financial Group has a 12 month low of $68.01 and a 12 month high of $68.60.

Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Lincoln Financial Group had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. analysts expect that Lincoln Financial Group will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 9th. Lincoln Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.94%.

Lincoln Financial Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Kenneth S. Solon sold 1,875 shares of Lincoln Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $147,243.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,067 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,701.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lisa Buckingham sold 24,537 shares of Lincoln Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.39, for a total transaction of $1,923,455.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,046,612.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Financial Group Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions.

