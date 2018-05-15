Comerica Bank Purchases 4,661 Shares of Proto Labs (PRLB)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $4,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRLB stock opened at $118.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. Proto Labs has a one year low of $118.95 and a one year high of $124.20.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $107.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.88 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 15.49%. Proto Labs’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Proto Labs will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRLB. ValuEngine raised Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.33.

In related news, Director John B. Goodman sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.71, for a total value of $136,698.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,976.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Proto Labs Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce enabled digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

