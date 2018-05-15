Comerica Bank Lowers Position in Kroger (KR)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Kroger (NYSE:KR) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,033 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Kroger were worth $5,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,538,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,873,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,645,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,070 shares during the period. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,450,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,112,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,907 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $31.00 price target on shares of Kroger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kroger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Kroger opened at $24.73 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com . The firm has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Kroger has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $24.85.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.81 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Kroger will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.51%.

Kroger declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $92,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,999.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

