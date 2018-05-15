Comerica Bank Increases Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)

Comerica Bank grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 230.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF were worth $5,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $145,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF opened at $352.26 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF has a 12-month low of $351.74 and a 12-month high of $354.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.8614 per share. This represents a $3.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

