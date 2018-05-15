Comerica Bank Has $4.89 Million Holdings in KLA-Tencor (KLAC)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in KLA-Tencor were worth $4,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,322,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,902,000 after acquiring an additional 40,512 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP boosted its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 6,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 14,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Underhill Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA-Tencor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

KLA-Tencor stock opened at $112.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.07. KLA-Tencor has a 52 week low of $111.75 and a 52 week high of $113.79.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 86.87% and a net margin of 18.17%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. analysts forecast that KLA-Tencor will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from KLA-Tencor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 14th. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.73%.

KLA-Tencor announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KLAC. Cowen began coverage on KLA-Tencor in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on KLA-Tencor from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on KLA-Tencor from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.50.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $96,433.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries worldwide. It offers chip manufacturing products, such as front-end defect inspection tools, defect review systems, advanced packaging process control systems, metrology solutions, in-situ process monitoring products, and lithography software; wafer manufacturing products comprising wafer manufacturing products comprising surface and defect inspection, wafer geometry and nanotopography metrology, and data management; and reticle manufacturing products, such as defect inspection and pattern placement metrology products.

