Colony NorthStar (CLNS) Holdings Trimmed by Benchmark Capital Advisors

Benchmark Capital Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Colony NorthStar (NYSE:CLNS) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,927 shares during the period. Benchmark Capital Advisors’ holdings in Colony NorthStar were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colony NorthStar in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. MANA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colony NorthStar in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colony NorthStar in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colony NorthStar in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colony NorthStar in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colony NorthStar alerts:

In other Colony NorthStar news, Director John Steffens purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.94 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 61,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,438.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLNS opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Colony NorthStar has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $6.17.

Colony NorthStar (NYSE:CLNS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $666.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.48 million. Colony NorthStar had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Colony NorthStar will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLNS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colony NorthStar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut Colony NorthStar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut Colony NorthStar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Colony NorthStar from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $17.25) on shares of Colony NorthStar in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

About Colony NorthStar

Colony NorthStar, Inc (NYSE:CLNS) is a leading global real estate and investment management firm. The Company resulted from the January 2017 merger between Colony Capital, Inc, NorthStar Asset Management Group Inc and NorthStar Realty Finance Corp. The Company has significant property holdings in the healthcare, industrial and hospitality sectors, other equity and debt investments and an embedded institutional and retail investment management business.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colony NorthStar (NYSE:CLNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Colony NorthStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony NorthStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.