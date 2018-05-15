Colfax Co. (CFX) Insider Shyam Kambeyanda Sells 873 Shares

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) insider Shyam Kambeyanda sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $28,355.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Colfax traded down $0.19, reaching $32.01, during trading hours on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 818,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,044. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27. Colfax Co. has a 1-year low of $31.76 and a 1-year high of $32.09.
Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.75 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,291,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,806,000 after purchasing an additional 804,696 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,274,000 after purchasing an additional 148,615 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,843,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,720,000 after purchasing an additional 59,752 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,724,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,923,000 after purchasing an additional 537,299 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,797,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,222,000 after purchasing an additional 774,964 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Colfax
Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified industrial technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, and supplies heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, and gas compressors, as well as related products, systems, and services.
Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.