Colfax Co. (CFX) Insider Shyam Kambeyanda Sells 873 Shares

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) insider Shyam Kambeyanda sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $28,355.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Colfax traded down $0.19, reaching $32.01, during trading hours on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 818,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,044. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27. Colfax Co. has a 1-year low of $31.76 and a 1-year high of $32.09.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.75 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CFX has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Colfax from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Gabelli raised Colfax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Colfax from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.48.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,291,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,806,000 after purchasing an additional 804,696 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,274,000 after purchasing an additional 148,615 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,843,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,720,000 after purchasing an additional 59,752 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,724,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,923,000 after purchasing an additional 537,299 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,797,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,222,000 after purchasing an additional 774,964 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified industrial technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, and supplies heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, and gas compressors, as well as related products, systems, and services.

