Coherus BioSciences (CHRS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is a biologics platform company developing biosimilar therapeutics. Its clinical stage pipeline consists of CHS-0214 in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis; CHS-1420 that has completed a Phase I study to treat psoriasis or rheumatoid arthritis; and CHS-1701 which has completed a Phase I study for the treatment of breast cancer patients. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.11.

Shares of CHRS traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.30. 593,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,473. Coherus BioSciences has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $16.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -33.10, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.04). sell-side analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHRS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biosimilar company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products worldwide. The company engages in the development of late-stage clinical products, including CHS-1701 pegfilgrastim biosimilar, a granulocyte colony-stimulating factor product candidate; CHS-1420 adalimumab biosimilar, an anti-tumor necrosis factor product candidate; and CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar for rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

