Coherus BioSciences (CHRS) PT Raised to $22.00

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) had its price target boosted by Maxim Group from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Friday. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CHRS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Coherus BioSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.11.

NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $16.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -33.10, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. Coherus BioSciences has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $17.00.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.04). sell-side analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biosimilar company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products worldwide. The company engages in the development of late-stage clinical products, including CHS-1701 pegfilgrastim biosimilar, a granulocyte colony-stimulating factor product candidate; CHS-1420 adalimumab biosimilar, an anti-tumor necrosis factor product candidate; and CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar for rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

