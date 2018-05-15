Cognizant (CTSH) Shares Bought by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 81.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,599 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,364 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Cognizant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Cognizant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $95.00 price target on Cognizant and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cognizant to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.30.

Cognizant opened at $75.86 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant has a 12-month low of $75.45 and a 12-month high of $76.81.

Cognizant (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.06. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Cognizant had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. analysts forecast that Cognizant will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Cognizant’s payout ratio is 22.66%.

In other news, COO Srinivasan Veeraraghavachary sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $205,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,008.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Patrick Lennox sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $80,210.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,203 shares in the company, valued at $435,178.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,002 shares of company stock worth $5,590,685 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers business, process, operations, and technology consulting services; application design and development, and systems integration services; application testing, consulting, and engineering services; and enterprise information management services.

